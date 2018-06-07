Ex-trash collector, theology student earns Wallabies call up

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A former trash collector and theology student has earned a starting place in Australia's front row for the series-opening rugby test against Six Nation champion Ireland.

The 22-year-old Brandon Paenga-Amosa was selected at hooker for his Wallabies' debut on Saturday in Brisbane, where he has been playing for the Queensland Reds in his first season of Super Rugby.

His Queensland teammate and rugby league convert Caleb Timu will make his test debut at No. 8 in a Wallabies backrow that features the return of flanker David Pocock.

Paenga-Amosa, who was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and raised in western Sydney, has had a rapid rise to international rugby after being picked up by the Reds this season after an impressive performance in the domestic National Rugby Championship last year.

He will pack down in the front row against Ireland with 91-test veteran Sekope Kepu and Scott Sio. Tolu Latu will be his backup on the bench.

New Zealand-based Pete Samu was also selected on the bench.

Paenga-Amosa worked as a trash collector for eight months after finishing school in Sydney before studying theology. He was playing Sydney club rugby for Southern Districts at this time last year.

Ireland is ranked No. 2 in international rugby after claiming the Six Nations Grand Slam.

Australia squad: Israel Folau, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Kurtley Beale, Dane Haylett-Petty, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Caleb Timu, Michael Hooper (captain), David Pocock, Adam Coleman, Izack Rodda, Sekope Kepu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Scott Sio. Reserves: Tolu Latu, Allan Alaalatoa, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Lukhan Tui, Pete Samu, Nick Phipps, Reece Hodge.