Fiji picks 4 news caps for Pacific Nations Cup test vs Samoa

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — Center Sevanaia Galala will make his test debut in the Fiji team that takes on Samoa in the first round of rugby's Pacific Nations Cup.

Galala, who plays for the French club Brive, will start at inside center on Saturday in a midfield combination with Jale Vatubua.

Three other players are in line for debuts from the bench. Hooker and former Fiji under-20 captain Ratu Veremalua Vugakoto, prop Eroni Mawi and sevens representative Alivereti Veitokani are included among the reserves.

Flanker Viliame Mata will be in the test starting XV for the first time.

___

Fiji: Kini Murimurivalu, Benito Masilevu, Jale Vatubua, Sevanaia Galala, Verniki Goneva, Ben Volavola, Henry Seniloli; Akapusi Qera (captain), Viliame Mata, Dominiko Waqaniburotu, Leone Nakawara, Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, Manasa Saulo, Talemaitoga Tuapati, Campese Ma'afu.

Replacements: Ratu Vere Vugakoto, Eroni Mawi, Ropate Rinakama, Sikeli Nabou, Nemani Nagusa, Serupepeli Vularika, Alivereti Veitokani, Timoci Nagusa.