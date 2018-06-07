Refugee Syrian chef turns nocturnal in Ramadan

WASHINGTON (AP) — During the month of Ramadan, when devout Muslims abstain from food and drink between dawn and sunset, Majed Abdalraheem (MAA-jid UBB-dull-ra-HEEM) works a customized nocturnal schedule. The Syrian refugee, who came to America in 2016, works for a catering service in Washington and prefers to start his day around 2 a.m. to beat the kitchen heat.

Abdalraheem recalls arriving in America with his wife and two young daughters just months before Donald Trump was elected president. He expected Americans to show hostility to Syrian refugees. His first stop was Tucson, Arizona, and he remembers being amazed at local strangers smiling at him and explaining the bus system.

Now he brings a slice of Syria to American clients while working to ensure his daughters learn Arabic and remember their home country.