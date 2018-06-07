French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent took New Jersey on Wednesday night for an evening menswear show overlooking the downtown harbor.

Creative director Anthony Vaccarello's vision was that of an urban cowboy, one who's fond of 1970s short jackets, wide-brimmed black hats and bandanas. He crossed boundaries by dressing a few women models in the same clothes. Trousers were high-waisted and the finale a march of bare-chested men painted in silver glitter to go with black disco pants.

Vaccarello called his open scaffolding of a set that faced his guests toward the twinkling Manhattan skyscrapers an ode to the city's brimming possibilities.

Sean Lennon, David Franco, Kate Moss, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lauryn Hill sat on the Saint Laurent front row.