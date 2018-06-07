National Taiwan University takes 72nd spot in QS World University Rankings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Taiwan University ranked 72nd, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the U.S. clinched the top place in the 2019 QS World University Rankings, according to the latest results of the annual publication.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) topped the list for the seventh consecutive year while the top five positions were all taken by institutions in the U.S. and the U.K., which are MIT, Stanford University, Harvard University, California Institute of Technology, and the University of Oxford, respectively.

University of Cambridge was overtaken by its old rival University of Oxford, settling at 6th place in the rankings.

Among the 17 Taiwanese universities included in the 2019 QS World University Rankings, National Taiwan University was named the island’s highest-rated university at the 72nd spot, up four positions from last year. National Tsing Hua University ranked at 161st, National Chiao Tung University at 207th, and National Cheng Kung University at 222nd.

A total of 24 universities in Asia made the top 100, the best performing one being National University of Singapore (11th), trailed by Nanyang Technological University (12th), also in Singapore. Tsinghua University in Beijing was ranked 17th.

The 2019 QS World University Rankings evaluates the performance of 1,000 of the world’s top universities, based on indicators of Academic Reputation (40%), Employer Reputation (10%), Faculty/Student Ratio (20%), Citations per Faculty (20%), and International Faculty Ratio/International Student Ratio (5% each).

The QS World University Rankings, released by the British education company Quacquarelli Symonds, competes with the "Times Higher Education World University Rankings" and the "Academic Ranking of World Universities" as the three most influential university rankings in the world.