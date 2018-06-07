Taiwanese travelers worry as 80% of Airbnb listings in Japan axed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Airbnb Japan has reportedly scrapped 80 percent of its listings from hosts which have yet to obtain permission to operate as a new law concerning private home-sharing hit the road. Discussions are mounting after the news broke out in Taiwan.

Staying in a private home while traveling in Japan is one of the popular accommodation options for Taiwanese.

According to Japanese media, more than 62,000 properties in Japan were listed on the website of the world's largest home-share operator in early 2018, while the number has since plummeted nearly 80% to about 13,800. Airbnb started removal of the listings who had not received permission to operate, and the move was said to likely prompt other home-share operators to follow suit.

The new law will take effect on June 15, and is meant to ease a shortage of hotel rooms during peak travel season, bring order to an unregulated market, and protect room guests. It requires hosts to register rental properties for short-term stays with the local government by undergoing fire safety checks and setting up a complaint hotline for neighbors of the host.

Some Taiwanese travelers also shared their unhappy experiences staying at private homes, some of which encountered overbooking, the last-minute cancelation of reservation by hosts, and poorly maintained facilities. Experts said that the launch of the new rule on home-share can reduce such troubles.

Experts advised those planning to travel to Japan to book rooms using platforms that provide only licensed accommodations, and to double check with the hosts for availability if you've booked a room at Airbnb.

Taiwan's official statistics show that 15.65 million Taiwanese made overseas trip in 2017 alone, up 7.3 percent from the previous year and setting a new record high, and a record 4.5 million Taiwanese visited Japan last year.

The photo shows an Airbnb room in Tokyo. (Image credit: hecpara / Flickr)