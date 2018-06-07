Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|010
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
|Boston
|004
|010
|11x—7
|12
|1
Hardy, Farmer (7), Coleman (8), Reininger (8) and McCann; E.Rodriguez, Hembree (6), M.Barnes (7), Workman (8), Poyner (9) and C.Vazquez. W_E.Rodriguez 7-1. L_Hardy 2-1. HRs_Boston, Vazquez (2), Benintendi (10).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|000
|3—3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|000
|0—0
|4
|0
S.Gray, Green (9), Betances (11), Robertson (12), A.Chapman (13) and Romine; Gaviglio, Tepera (8), Clippard (10), Mayza (10), Axford (11), D.Barnes (12), Biagini (13) and Martin. W_Robertson 4-2. L_Biagini 0-5. Sv_A.Chapman (15). HRs_New York, Judge (17), Stanton (14).
___
|Oakland
|000
|020
|000—2
|11
|0
|Texas
|301
|200
|20x—8
|7
|2
Mengden, Coulombe (5), Hendriks (6), Dull (7) and Lucroy; Colon, Bush (6), Diekman (7), Leclerc (8), Barnette (9) and Chirinos. W_Colon 3-3. L_Mengden 6-5. HRs_Oakland, Davis (15). Texas, Guzman (7), Gallo (17), Profar 2 (6).
___
|Seattle
|000
|101
|210—5
|11
|0
|Houston
|000
|300
|40x—7
|13
|1
LeBlanc, Bradford (5), Pazos (6), Nicasio (7), Altavilla (7), Cook (8) and Zunino; McCullers, Devenski (7), J.Smith (8), Rondon (8) and Federowicz. W_Devenski 2-1. L_Nicasio 1-3. Sv_Rondon (1). HRs_Seattle, Cruz (11), Span (1), Seager (11). Houston, Gattis (9).
___
|Chicago
|000
|104
|000—5
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|000—2
|8
|1
Santiago, B.Rondon (6), Fry (7), N.Jones (8), Soria (9) and K.Smith; Odorizzi, Pressly (6), Rogers (7), Hildenberger (8), Reed (9) and Garver. W_Santiago 2-2. L_Odorizzi 3-3. Sv_Soria (6).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Bundy, Bleier (8), Brach (9) and Sisco; Wheeler, Familia (8), Gsellman (9) and Plawecki. W_Bundy 4-7. L_Familia 2-3. Sv_Brach (10).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|110
|000—
|2
|7
|2
|Washington
|510
|004
|01x—11
|15
|0
Venters, Yarbrough (1), Romo (6), D.Castillo (7), Alvarado (8) and Ramos; Roark, J.Miller (7), Suero (8), Grace (9) and Severino. W_Roark 3-6. L_Venters 1-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (13).
___
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|000—1
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|030
|00x—3
|6
|0
C.Anderson, Jeffress (5), T.Williams (6), Logan (7), J.Barnes (8) and Kratz; Carrasco, Ramirez (8), O.Perez (8), Allen (8) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 7-4. L_C.Anderson 4-5. Sv_Allen (11).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|San Diego
|020
|000
|01x—3
|7
|0
Foltynewicz, Biddle (6), Minter (7), Winkler (8) and Flowers; Strahm, J.Castillo (3), Cimber (5), Yates (6), Hand (8) and Lopez. W_J.Castillo 1-0. L_Foltynewicz 5-4. Sv_Hand (18). HRs_Atlanta, Freeman (11).
___
|Arizona
|002
|011
|000
|0—4
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|101
|000
|002
|1—5
|11
|0
Buchholz, Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9), Chafin (10) and Avila, Murphy; Stratton, W.Smith (5), Moronta (6), Watson (7), Blach (8), Strickland (10) and Hundley. W_Strickland 3-2. L_Chafin 0-2. HRs_San Francisco, Hanson (5), Sandoval (4).
___
|Colorado
|010
|301
|010—6
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|011
|010
|000—3
|11
|1
J.Gray, Musgrave (6), Oberg (7), McGee (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Romano, Lorenzen (6), D.Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart, Casali. W_J.Gray 6-6. L_Romano 3-7. Sv_W.Davis (20). HRs_Colorado, Desmond (11).
___
|Los Angeles
|004
|030
|020—
|9
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|042
|203
|00x—11
|10
|0
Ferguson, Hudson (2), Stewart (4), Alexander (6), Garcia (6), Goeddel (7), Cingrani (8), Fields (8) and A.Barnes, Grandal; Tr.Williams, Brault (4), Ri.Rodriguez (6), E.Santana (7), Crick (8), F.Vazquez (8) and Cervelli. W_Brault 5-1. L_Hudson 1-2. Sv_F.Vazquez (11). HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger (10), Kemp (10).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|002—5
|6
|2
|Chicago
|010
|200
|004—7
|6
|0
Nola, Hunter (7), Dominguez (8), Morgan (9) and Alfaro; Quintana, Cishek (6), Wilson (8), Morrow (9), Mazzoni (9) and Contreras. W_Mazzoni 1-0. L_Morgan 0-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Cozens (1), Altherr (6). Chicago, Rizzo (9), Heyward (3).
___
|Miami
|003
|032
|201—11
|17
|0
|St. Louis
|001
|100
|100—
|3
|8
|3
Chen, Rucinski (5), Cloyd (7) and Realmuto; Flaherty, Cecil (6), Guilmet (7), Brebbia (8), Gyorko (9) and Molina, Pena. W_Rucinski 1-0. L_Flaherty 2-2. HRs_Miami, Dietrich (7), Brinson 2 (9).