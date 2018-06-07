|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|43
|19
|.694
|—
|New York
|40
|18
|.690
|1
|Tampa Bay
|28
|32
|.467
|14
|Toronto
|26
|35
|.426
|16½
|Baltimore
|19
|41
|.317
|23
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|32
|28
|.533
|—
|Detroit
|29
|34
|.460
|4½
|Minnesota
|26
|32
|.448
|5
|Kansas City
|21
|40
|.344
|11½
|Chicago
|20
|39
|.339
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|Houston
|38
|25
|.603
|1
|Los Angeles
|34
|28
|.548
|4½
|Oakland
|31
|31
|.500
|7½
|Texas
|27
|37
|.422
|12½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Boston 6, Detroit 0
Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 3, 2nd game
Texas 7, Oakland 4
Seattle 7, Houston 1
L.A. Angels 1, Kansas City 0
|Wednesday's Games
Washington 11, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0, 13 innings
Boston 7, Detroit 1
Texas 8, Oakland 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 2
Houston 7, Seattle 5
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-6) at Minnesota (Berrios 6-5), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 2-2) at Toronto (Garcia 2-4), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-4) at Boston (Beeks 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 6-1) at Texas (Hamels 3-5), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 2-5) at Oakland (Montas 2-0), 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.