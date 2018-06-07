  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/07 11:31
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 43 19 .694
New York 40 18 .690 1
Tampa Bay 28 32 .467 14
Toronto 26 35 .426 16½
Baltimore 19 41 .317 23
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 32 28 .533
Detroit 29 34 .460
Minnesota 26 31 .456
Kansas City 21 40 .344 11½
Chicago 19 39 .328 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 38 23 .623
Houston 38 25 .603 1
Los Angeles 34 28 .548
Oakland 31 31 .500
Texas 27 37 .422 12½

___

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 6, Detroit 0

Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 3, 2nd game

Texas 7, Oakland 4

Seattle 7, Houston 1

L.A. Angels 1, Kansas City 0

Wednesday's Games

Washington 11, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0, 13 innings

Boston 7, Detroit 1

Texas 8, Oakland 2

Houston 7, Seattle 5

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-6) at Minnesota (Berrios 6-5), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 2-2) at Toronto (Garcia 2-4), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-4) at Boston (Beeks 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 6-1) at Texas (Hamels 3-5), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 2-5) at Oakland (Montas 2-0), 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.