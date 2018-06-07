Senate bill would require US participate in Taiwan's Han Kuang military exercise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) --The Senate Armed Services Committee's on Wednesday (June 6) released its version of the annual defense bill, which the House recently passed, including a section on Taiwan that would require the U.S. military to participate in Taiwan's military exercises, such as the annual Han Kuang drill.

The Senate draft of the defense spending bill for 2019, officially known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and currently labeled S.2987, contains a passage on Taiwan in Section 1243 titled "Sense of Senate on Taiwan." In the section, it reaffirms the Taiwan Relations Act and Six Assurances, calls for strengthened defense and security cooperation with Taiwan, supports supplying Taiwan with defensive weapons, recommends improved predictability of arms sales to Taiwan, and states that the Secretary of Defense should promote policies that enhance Taiwan's security.

Under the latter item, it calls on "United States participation in appropriate Taiwan exercises, such as the annual Han Kuang exercise." It also calls on "Taiwan participation in appropriate United States exercises," as well as exchanges between senior defense officials and military officers of the two countries.

The section then goes to call on expanded cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, before closing with a proposal that a U.S. hospital ship make annual visits to Taiwan in order to improve disaster response planning and preparation.

On May 25, the House passed its version of the NDAA, which includes a section that calls for ways to strengthen Taiwan's defense capabilities, increase joint training, allow for weapons sales, and enable senior-level military exchanges, in order to counter China.

The full Senate is expected to vote on its version of the bill sometime next week. Once it is passed, lawmakers from both the Senate and House will work together on coming up with a compromise bill.

Taiwan's annual Han Kuang Exercise started on Monday (June 4) and will continue until Friday.

The following is the full text of the section of the Senate's draft bill on Taiwan: