Maker of Kavalan Whisky launches 2 German-style beers in northern Taiwan  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese conglomerate King Car Group, the maker of the award-winning Kavalan Whisky, launched its first-ever range of beer at its new factory in northern Taiwan's Taoyuan City yesterday.

Two German-styled beers will be sold under the "Buckskin" brand in an effort to bring more variety to the local market.

The Buckskin line will include a Munich Helles style larger and a hefeweizen style wheat beer. The brewing equipment, hops, yeast and malt have all been imported from Germany.

German brewer Georg Rittmayer was also brought in as Head Consultant of brewing, reported Kyodo News.

The beer will have no preservatives or additives. Water, hops, malt and yeast will be the only ingredients.

King Car expects to produce 10,000 tons of beer this year, increasing to over 10 times this amount when the new Taoyuan factory becomes fully operational.

The "Buckskin Beerhouse" will open in Xinyi Distict, Taipei City on June 15 with a view to open a string of branded bars in the future.

330 ml bottles and 500 ml cans will sell for a recommended retail price of NT$48 (US$1.62)and NT$68 respectively, according to UDN.