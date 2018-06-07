  1. Home
  2. World

Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/07 10:58
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 010 000 000—1 7 1
Boston 004 010 11x—7 12 1

Hardy, Farmer (7), Coleman (8), Reininger (8) and McCann; Rodriguez, Hembree (6), M.Barnes (7), Workman (8), Poyner (9) and Vazquez. W_Rodriguez 7-1. L_Hardy 2-1. HRs_Boston, Vazquez (2), Benintendi (10).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Baltimore 000 000 010—1 5 0
New York 000 000 000—0 5 0

Bundy, Bleier (8), Brach (9) and Sisco; Wheeler, Familia (8), Gsellman (9) and Plawecki. W_Bundy 4-7. L_Familia 2-3. Sv_Brach (10).

___

Tampa Bay 000 110 000— 2 7 2
Washington 510 004 01x—11 15 0

Venters, Yarbrough (1), Romo (6), D.Castillo (7), Alvarado (8) and Ramos; Roark, J.Miller (7), Suero (8), Grace (9) and Severino. W_Roark 3-6. L_Venters 1-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (13).

___

Milwaukee 001 000 000—1 9 1
Cleveland 000 030 00x—3 6 0

Anderson, Jeffress (5), Williams (6), Logan (7), J.Barnes (8) and Kratz; Carrasco, Ramirez (8), O.Perez (8), Allen (8) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 7-4. L_Anderson 4-5. Sv_Allen (11).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 100 000 000—1 4 0
San Diego 020 000 01x—3 7 0

Foltynewicz, Biddle (6), Minter (7), Winkler (8) and Flowers; Strahm, J.Castillo (3), Cimber (5), Yates (6), Hand (8) and Lopez. W_J.Castillo 1-0. L_Foltynewicz 5-4. Sv_Hand (18). HRs_Atlanta, Freeman (11).

___

Arizona 002 011 000 0—4 10 0
San Francisco 101 000 002 1—5 11 0
(10 innings)

Buchholz, Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9), Chafin (10) and Avila, Murphy; Stratton, W.Smith (5), Moronta (6), Watson (7), Blach (8), Strickland (10) and Hundley. W_Strickland 3-2. L_Chafin 0-2. HRs_San Francisco, Hanson (5), Sandoval (4).

___

Colorado 010 301 010—6 8 1
Cincinnati 011 010 000—3 11 1

Gray, Musgrave (6), Oberg (7), McGee (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Romano, Lorenzen (6), Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart, Casali. W_Gray 6-6. L_Romano 3-7. Sv_W.Davis (20). HRs_Colorado, Desmond (11).