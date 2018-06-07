Taiwan terrorism suspect slapped with federal charges 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An Tso “Edward” Sun (孫安佐), the Taiwanese student suspected of plotting a shooting at his school in Pennsylvania is now facing federal charges for possession of ammunition, reports WPVI-TV.

Though he appeared to be on the verge of returning to Taiwan after he agreed to pleading guilty to terroristic threats, Sun, the 18-year-old son of entertainers Sun Peng (孫鵬) and Di Ying (狄鶯), has now been slapped with federal charges of possessing ammunition while on a nonimmigrant visa.

The maximum sentence possible for this felony offense is 10 years in jail, a US$250,000 fine and three years supervised release. At a press conference, U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said that Sun would be permanently banned from returning to the U.S. after he is deported and the federal sentence would be in addition to the penalties handed down by the Delaware County court.

Sun was handed down a sentence of 23 months in jail by the Delaware County district court on Monday (June 4) for making terroristic threats, but the judge immediately ordered a parole and transferred him to federal authorities for deportation.

Sun was charged for making terroristic threats on March 27 when he told a high school classmate "Hey, don't come to school on May 1... I'm going to come here armed and shoot up the school." The classmate then notified a school social worker, school authorities notified the police and Sun was arrested a 9:38 a.m. the next morning after allowing a detective to question him.

A police search of Sun's bedroom, which is in the home of his host family, revealed that he had used a school-issued iPad to search the internet for ways to purchase AK-47 and AR-15 rifles. They also found a military style bulletproof vest, high-powered crossbow with a scope, 20 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, ammunition clip pouches, military ski mask, ammunition clip loader, and a device used for strangulation called a garrote.

Later, police also discovered a black bag which contained 1,600 rounds of assorted ammunition and an untraceable 9 mm handgun Sun had assembled.