Magnitude 4.3, 4.5 earthquakes rattle southeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattled southeastern Taiwan's Taitung County this morning (June 7) at 2:14 a.m., followed by a magnitude 4.5 temblor at 5:19 a.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the first quake was located 12.1 kilometers northeast of Taitung County Hall and was measured at a shallow depth of 4.8 kilometers, based on CWB data.

An intensity level of 3 was felt in Taitung County.



CWB map of second earthquake.

At 5:19 a.m. this morning, a magnitude 4.5 quake struck near Lanyu island at 5:19, approximately 79.1 kilometers southeast of Taitung County at a depth of 18.8 kilometers.

The intensity level felt in Taitung County from the second quake was also 3.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication from either quake.