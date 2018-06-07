10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. WHAT GOP IS CHEERING

California's long-suffering Republicans had a pretty good night in the primary elections, holding their ground in a string of congressional races that could figure in the fight for control of the House.

2. DESIGNER WAS 'SEEING A DOCTOR ... TAKING MEDICATION'

The husband and business partner of Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.

3. WHO'S GETTING PRESIDENTIAL REPRIEVE

Trump commutes the sentence of a woman serving a life sentence for drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

4. KENNEDYS, OTHERS MARK SOMBER ANNIVERSARY

Ceremonies on the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's assassination draw several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

5. WHERE SPEED IS PARAMOUNT

Time is quickly running out to find survivors of Guatemala's volcano disaster, with scores of people dead and nearly 200 others still missing.

6. 'PEOPLE NEED TO LET OUT THEIR ANGER'

A boycott movement in Morocco targeting large companies — mostly owned by a handful of tycoons — reaches an unprecedented scale as it morphs into a protest against the country's concentration of wealth and power.

7. HURRICANES IN LESS HURRY

Tropical cyclones are moving slower over land and water, more likely to dump heavier rain as they stall like Harvey last year, a study finds.

8. ISRAEL IN UPROAR OVER SOCCER SNUB

The hubbub follows Argentina's abrupt cancellation, after Palestinian protests, of a friendly warmup match in Jerusalem.

9. RECORD RUN TO TOP OF YOSEMITE'S EL CAPITAN

Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell climb the 3,000-foot (915-meter) sheer granite wall in 1 hour, 58 minutes and seven seconds, breaking a mark compared with track's four-minute mile.

10. LAST 'WIZARD OF OZ' MUNCHKIN DEAD AT 99

Jerry Maren famously welcomed Dorothy to Munchkin Land in the classic 1939 film.