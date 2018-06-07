Topbit.io Launches Industry's First Website That Provides Real-time Cryptocurrency Charts and Market Prices through Big Data

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Topbit, the leading provider of cryptocurrency charts and market prices in Korea, launched a website ( www.topbit.io ) that helps global users view real-time charts and market prices of 6,500 coins and 1,200 Cryptocurrency using a Big Data Processing Technology.

Topbit.io allows users to see a collection of 49 currencies by Cryptocurrency, exchange, and coin of interest for free. Users can view transaction prices for exchanges around the world based on the currency of their choice.

In addition, it provides large volume of real-time transaction data using The Big Data Processing Technology, so that market participants can see the difference in price between each exchange.

"The greatest advantage of Topbit.io is that anyone can check the price difference of each exchange in real time for free. Currently, we are supporting services in optimized environment for PC and mobile." said a Topbit official.

Topbit is planning to expand operation of its online sites more than 20 countries, including China, Japan, the United States, and European countries.

"With the large-data that we have, we are developing a real-time risk-free trading notification platform. When the real-time risk-free trading notification platform is made, it will be offered to our customers for free. It will allow users to track transaction volumes and price difference analysis between Cryptocurrency exchanges so that market participants can use Arbitrage (risk-free trade transaction)." said a Topbit official.

About Topbit

Topbit.io is running a website using the world’s first big data processing technology, provides Real-time charts and quotes for 6,500 coins, 1,200 cryptocurrencies into each country’s currency (currently 49 countries) to show by cryptocurrency, exchange, or coin of interest. Topbit is in a process of developing platform that notifies users with real-time risk-free trade by tracking volume & price difference analysis between exchanges, utilizing data compiled by big-data processing. It also plans to upgrade and provide automatic purchasing process, so that user may purchase based on its expert strategy, user specified/desired condition strategy, or transaction to be triggered once selected conditions are satisfied.

