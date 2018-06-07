Entire Big Island neighborhood completely covered by lava

This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 5, 2018, shows Kilauea summit crater in Hawaii. Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed
This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 5, 2018, shows lava flows on most of Kapoho Bay in Hawaii. Lava from the Kilauea volcan
This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows an early-morning view of Halema'uma'u Crater and the Kīlauea Caldera from the Kīlauea overlook
In this May 19, 2018 photo, lava from Kilauea volcano can be seen lighting the night sky from Kapoho resident Mark Johnson's citrus farm near Pahoa, H
This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava fountaining at a fissure near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Lava f
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava poured into two oceanfront Big Island neighborhoods quickly, covering hundreds of homes, vaporizing a nearby crater lake and filling an ocean bay, turning it into a new mile-long (1.6 kilometer) peninsula.
Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said Wednesday that the entire neighborhood of Vacationland has been covered by lava, and the nearby Kapoho subdivision has only a few structures remaining.
County officials say there are 279 homes between the two coastal communities, and most are feared to be destroyed. At least 117 homes have already been taken by lava in the Lanipuna Gardens and Leilani Estates neighborhoods where lava surfaced more than a month ago.
Scientists are still recording vigorous volcanic activity in the area and say there's no way to know when it will end.