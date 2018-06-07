  1. Home
Native Americans cheer possibility of milestone in Congress

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS , Associated Press,Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico, a state with deep historical ties to American Indians, has moved closer to electing the first Native American woman to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Deb Haaland won a Democratic primary Tuesday for an open congressional seat that represents Albuquerque. Native Americans from Washington state to Oklahoma celebrated the possibility of a landmark in U.S. political history.

Haaland, a tribal member of the Laguna Pueblo who was born in Winslow, Arizona, defeated a crowded field of mainly Hispanic candidates to advance to the general election.

Republican opponent Janice Arnold-Jones says Haaland's "far left" stances won't resonate with moderate voters in November.