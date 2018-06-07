Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Bundy, Bleier (8), Brach (9) and Sisco; Wheeler, Familia (8), Gsellman (9) and Plawecki. W_Bundy 4-7. L_Familia 2-3. Sv_Brach (10).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|110
|000—
|2
|7
|2
|Washington
|510
|004
|01x—11
|15
|0
Venters, Yarbrough (1), Romo (6), D.Castillo (7), Alvarado (8) and Ramos; Roark, J.Miller (7), Suero (8), Grace (9) and Severino. W_Roark 3-6. L_Venters 1-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (13).
___
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|000—1
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|030
|00x—3
|6
|0
Anderson, Jeffress (5), Williams (6), Logan (7), Barnes (8) and Kratz; Carrasco, Ramirez (8), O.Perez (8), Allen (8) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 7-4. L_Anderson 4-5. Sv_Allen (11).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|San Diego
|020
|000
|01x—3
|7
|0
Foltynewicz, Biddle (6), Minter (7), Winkler (8) and Flowers; Strahm, J.Castillo (3), Cimber (5), Yates (6), Hand (8) and Lopez. W_J.Castillo 1-0. L_Foltynewicz 5-4. Sv_Hand (18). HRs_Atlanta, Freeman (11).