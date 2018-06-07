Kate Spade's husband says she suffered from depression

NEW YORK (AP) — The husband and business partner of late designer Kate Spade says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.

In a statement released Wednesday, Andy Spade said his wife was seeing a doctor regularly and was taking medication to treat her disease. She was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide. She was 55 and had a 13-year-old daughter.

Her husband said her death was a complete shock. He said he was in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. He said there was no indication or warning.

Andy Spade said they had been living separately for the past 10 months but saw each other or spoke every day.