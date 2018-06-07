Capitals eager to end their title drought in Vegas desert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Washington Capitals will play for a Stanley Cup championship Thursday night for the first time in franchise history.

Although Alex Ovechkin understands the magnitude of this situation, he wants his teammates focused on the Golden Knights, not the silver trophy.

A desert is a strange place to end a drought, but Ovechkin and his teammates want to seize their very first chance to quench their fans' 43 seasons of frustration when they take the Las Vegas ice for Game 5.

Even with a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final, the Caps all spoke of the importance of consistency and seizing the moment after their light workout Wednesday. Washington has scored 16 goals in four games against the reeling Golden Knights.

