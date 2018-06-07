Strategy Analytics: 2017 Tablet Apps Processor Market Share: HiSilicon, Intel and Qualcomm Register Year-on-Year Growth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--The global tablet Applications Processor (AP) market declined 3 percent year-over-year growth to reach $2 billion in calendar year (CY) 2017, according to Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report, “.”

This Strategy Analytics research report estimates that Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung LSI captured the top-five revenue share spots in the global tablet applications processor (AP) market in CY 2017. Apple gained market share and finished the year 2017 with 36 percent revenue share followed by Intel with 18 percent and Qualcomm with 17 percent.

X86 architecture-based tablet shipments increased 13 percent year-on-year while ARM-based chip shipments declined 7 percent year-on-year in 2017.

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director, commented, “Despite shipment decline, the global tablet AP market held up well in terms of revenue, helped by improved average selling prices (ASPs). All the major tablet AP vendors shifted their focus to profitable and high-performance tablet APs and this dynamic boosted ASP. x86 vendor Intel’s continued success with Windows operating system played a key role in the overall tablet AP ASP improvement. Strategy Analytics believes that Qualcomm’s support for the Windows operating system will increase the addressable market in future.”

Stuart Robinson, Executive Director of the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service, added, “ Apple, HiSilicon, Intel and Qualcomm all registered year-on-year shipment growth in the tablet AP market in 2017 while MediaTek, Samsung, Rockchip, Allwinner and Spreadtrum saw their tablet AP shipments decline. Baseband-integrated tablet applications processor shipments accounted for 28 percent of total tablet AP shipments in 2017, flat compared to 2016.”

