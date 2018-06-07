Global Pressure Calibrators Market 2018-2022 | Key Insights into the Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018-- projects the global pressure calibrators market to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing adoption of digital pressure calibrators is a significant driver that will impact the growth of the . Digital calibrators are gaining high popularity in various industries owing to the greater accuracy they offer in comparison to analog calibrators. These devices are robust in nature and offer flexibility of interchangeable pressure modules, which is one of the most promising features driving the global pressure calibrators market.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of intelligent pressure calibrators as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global pressure calibrators market:

Global pressure calibrators market: Emergence of intelligent pressure calibrators

Pressure calibrators are responsible for comparing the output of pressure measuring devices with standard pressure management. Routine pressure calibration ensures the accurate performance and precision of pressure measuring instruments. The emergence of intelligent pressure calibrators that can use artificial neural networks and perform self-calibration has positively impacted the pressure calibrators market and is expected to witness stable growth over the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for industrial automation research , “Instruments that can be calibrated using intelligent pressure calibrators include pressure transducers, pressure gauges, sphygmomanometers, and pressure reducing valves. Intelligent pressure calibrators have nine pressure units which can be switched as per the customer’s requirement.”

Global pressure calibrators market: Segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global pressure calibrators market by type (benchtop and portable), end-users (OEMs, third-party service providers, and in-house maintenance) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the global pressure calibrators market was dominated by EMEA with a revenue share of close to 39% followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. The market will witness stable demand worldwide with increasing regulatory policies for quality assurance in different regions.

