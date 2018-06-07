Crystal Lagoons Announces 21st Man-made Lagoon Project in the U.S.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Crystal Lagoons US Corp. continues its expansion, announcing a milestone project in South Florida, future home of the 21 st man-made lagoon project on U.S. soil.

Crystal Lagoons® innovative technology creates large-scale, Caribbean-style waterfront destinations anywhere in the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

In partnership with Landstar Development Group, Crystal Lagoons® will develop an idyllic lagoon project that will be the centerpiece of Avenir, a 4,762 acre master planned community in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

With more than 600 projects in 60 countries worldwide, Crystal Lagoons is revolutionizing the real estate industry with its pioneer technology that enables not only residential developers, but hospitality, retail, and municipalities to build unlimited-size, tropical lagoons anywhere in the world.

“We are thrilled to have formed a partnership with Landstar Development Group and are excited to be working on our 21 st project in the U.S.,” said Christopher Souza, Regional Director of Crystal Lagoons. “The demand for the technology has been astounding. Our partners know that our man-made lagoons provide substantial benefits, such as increases in pricing and sales velocity while providing a family centric amenity.”

Crystal Lagoons innovative technology creates large-scale, Caribbean-style waterfront destinations anywhere in the world. This family-centric amenity gives developers the opportunity to create a lifestyle experience for their residents: ideal for swimming, water sports, socializing, movies on the green, community events, and more.

Developers are choosing Crystal Lagoons amenities over traditional amenities to provide more eco-friendly and sustainable options; Lagoons use 30 times less water than a typical 18-hole golf course, 50 percent less water than a park of the same size, and up to 100 times fewer chemicals and 50 times less energy than conventional swimming pool systems.

This project follows the company’s first U.S. grand opening at the Epperson community, near Tampa, only four weeks ago. The event was a huge success with over 3,000 in attendance and the participation of the iconic American swimmer Michael Phelps, as Crystal Lagoons Global Brand Ambassador.

About Crystal Lagoons

Crystal Lagoons is a Multi-national water-innovation company with US headquarters in Miami and additional offices in Dallas, which has developed an innovative concept and technology, patented in 190 countries, enabling the low-cost construction and maintenance of unlimited size bodies of water in crystalline conditions. www.crystal-lagoons.com.

