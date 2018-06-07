HORN Adds Mickey Fennell to Southwest Industrial Sales Team

LA MIRADA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--HORN, North America’s premier distributor of specialty chemicals and raw materials, today announced the addition of Mickey Fennell to HORN Industrial Division’s sales team. Joining the company as senior account manager with 34 years of industry expertise, Fennell will cover the Southwest territory for two business units within the division – HORN Coatings and Building Materials and HORN Advanced Materials.

“There is no doubt Mickey is coming into this role with immense knowledge and expertise,” said Bob Ahn, president, HORN Industrial Division. “Mickey is a proven sales professional who is already familiar with the world-class specialty chemistries we offer to our customers. With this new hire, we will continue serving our Southwest territory with the high level of proficiency and professionalism they expect from HORN’s technical sales team.”

Prior to joining HORN, Mickey helped established the Southwest territory for McCullough & Associates as regional sales manager. He was the president and owner of CNX Distribution prior to its sale to Maroon Group and was regional sales manager for Crozier-Nelson (now part of Brenntag) for more than 20 years. His work experience is vast and he has earned top sales achievement awards throughout his career.

“HORN is a highly regarded distributor with a reputation that is consistent industry-wide,” said Fennell. “The chemistries in HORN’s portfolio are top quality and customers will benefit from the years of technical knowledge I am able to offer in support of their business. HORN’s customer base is in good hands and I am glad to be part of a team that has always been a trailblazer in setting high standards for the chemical distribution industry.”

Based in Oklahoma, Fennell was past president of Oklahoma Paint and Coatings Association, is a member of Dallas Paint and Coatings Association and is on the American Coatings Association Industry Suppliers Committee. One of his many accolades include the 2003 National Paint and Coatings Association Industry Achievement Award for his charitable efforts and industry contributions.

About HORN

Established in 1961, HORN is North America’s premier distributor of specialty chemicals and raw materials. Originally founded as a specialty chemical distributor, HORN remains an entrepreneurial-driven company with a team of technically-expert and trained professionals. Headquartered in La Mirada, Calif., its specialized market segments encompass six distinct distribution business units: Advanced Materials, Coatings and Building Materials, Care Elements, Animal Nutrition, FoodTech and Nutraceuticals.

As an employee-owned/ESOP company, HORN’s unique approach to customer service embraces challenge and opens opportunities to reinvent and improve on traditional business models. HORN ranks in the ICIS Top 20 list of North America Chemical Distribution Leaders.

Contact 800-442-HORN or visit www.ethorn.com for more information.

