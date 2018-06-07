David Galloreese Named Wells Fargo Head of Human Resources

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that it has named David Galloreese as head of Human Resources (HR). Bringing strong HR and leadership experience, Galloreese will join the company July 9 and will be based in San Francisco. He most recently served as head of people (chief HR officer) for Sam’s Club and the head of talent for Walmart.

“David’s experience leading HR for large, complex companies, coupled with his ability to lead through transformational change and his passion for leveraging technology to modernize operations, will serve the company well,” said Hope Hardison, Wells Fargo’s chief administrative officer.

As Wells Fargo’s chief HR officer, Galloreese will report to Hardison and continue work under way to build a world-class organization that values and supports talent, delivers initiatives that invest in team members, prioritizes diversity and inclusion, and enables strong business results. He will also serve as a member of the company’s Management Committee.

“David will help advance the company’s journey to rebuild trust and re-establish Wells Fargo for the future,” Hardison added. “Under his leadership, HR will play an important role in continuing to strengthen the company’s culture while delivering meaningful HR programs that enable our team members to provide an exceptional customer experience.”

Before joining Walmart, Inc., Galloreese led HR at Medallia, a multi-national customer experience software company, as its employee base grew ten-fold in four years. He previously served as senior vice president of HR for the Nevada Region of Caesar’s Entertainment, leading employee and labor relations, employment, recruitment, training, culture, and compliance for multiple casino properties. He also held HR leadership roles for MGM Resorts International and Macy’s, Inc.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance through 8,200 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 42 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 25 on Fortune’s 2017 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

