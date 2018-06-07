|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|48
|184
|52
|66
|.359
|Castellanos Det
|59
|238
|31
|80
|.336
|Segura Sea
|57
|240
|44
|80
|.333
|Altuve Hou
|62
|253
|34
|84
|.332
|Simmons LAA
|59
|215
|32
|71
|.330
|MMachado Bal
|60
|232
|32
|75
|.323
|Brantley Cle
|49
|199
|32
|64
|.322
|JMartinez Bos
|58
|223
|40
|71
|.318
|Trout LAA
|62
|219
|52
|69
|.315
|Rosario Min
|57
|226
|37
|71
|.314
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 16; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; Judge, New York, 16; 3 tied at 14.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 52; MMachado, Baltimore, 49; Haniger, Seattle, 43; KDavis, Oakland, 42; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 41; 3 tied at 40.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 9-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-1; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; 2 tied at 6-1.