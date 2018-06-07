New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|120.55
|Down 1.20
|Jul
|119.30
|119.85
|118.20
|118.25
|Down 1.20
|Sep
|124.00
|Down 1.30
|Sep
|121.55
|122.15
|120.50
|120.55
|Down 1.20
|Dec
|125.15
|125.65
|123.95
|124.00
|Down 1.30
|Mar
|128.60
|129.15
|127.50
|127.55
|Down 1.30
|May
|130.90
|131.35
|129.85
|129.85
|Down 1.30
|Jul
|132.95
|133.40
|132.00
|132.00
|Down 1.20
|Sep
|134.85
|135.25
|133.90
|133.95
|Down 1.15
|Dec
|137.45
|137.75
|136.50
|136.60
|Down 1.15
|Mar
|139.90
|140.10
|139.05
|139.20
|Down 1.10
|May
|141.50
|141.70
|140.65
|140.95
|Down 1.00
|Jul
|143.05
|143.20
|142.15
|142.65
|Down
|.90
|Sep
|144.55
|144.70
|143.65
|144.25
|Down
|.85
|Dec
|146.90
|146.95
|145.80
|146.50
|Down
|.80
|Mar
|148.80
|Down
|.80
|May
|150.00
|Down
|.80