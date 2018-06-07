  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/06/07 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 120.55 Down 1.20
Jul 119.30 119.85 118.20 118.25 Down 1.20
Sep 124.00 Down 1.30
Sep 121.55 122.15 120.50 120.55 Down 1.20
Dec 125.15 125.65 123.95 124.00 Down 1.30
Mar 128.60 129.15 127.50 127.55 Down 1.30
May 130.90 131.35 129.85 129.85 Down 1.30
Jul 132.95 133.40 132.00 132.00 Down 1.20
Sep 134.85 135.25 133.90 133.95 Down 1.15
Dec 137.45 137.75 136.50 136.60 Down 1.15
Mar 139.90 140.10 139.05 139.20 Down 1.10
May 141.50 141.70 140.65 140.95 Down 1.00
Jul 143.05 143.20 142.15 142.65 Down .90
Sep 144.55 144.70 143.65 144.25 Down .85
Dec 146.90 146.95 145.80 146.50 Down .80
Mar 148.80 Down .80
May 150.00 Down .80