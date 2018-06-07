BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2357 Up 1 Jul 2290 2332 2258 2296 Up 7 Sep 2392 Up 1 Sep 2356 2395 2327 2357 Up 1 Dec 2395 2427 2367 2392 Up 1 Mar 2405 2439 2384 2405 Up 1 May 2425 2432 2385 2405 Up 5 Jul 2413 2419 2399 2413 Up 8 Sep 2420 2423 2412 2423 Up 10 Dec 2426 2431 2422 2431 Up 11 Mar 2434 2442 2434 2442 Up 13 May 2446 Up 13