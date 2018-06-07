House GOP factions at odds as immigration showdown nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders of opposing House GOP factions are meeting with Speaker Paul Ryan as Republican leaders try to prevent passage of legislation that would protect young immigrants from deportation and provide a path toward citizenship.

The speaker fears the bill being pushed by GOP centrists for the young immigrants who've been in the country illegally since childhood would be so popular with Democrats that it would be easily approved in the House. That would be an election-year embarrassment for Republicans, who mostly view the approach as amnesty.

Instead, Ryan is taking on the daunting task of trying to craft alternative legislation that could win conservative support. It's a hard sell.

Still, Ryan was upbeat that the legislation being developed behind closed doors could hit a sweet spot.