Italy's new populist government wins 2nd confidence vote

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte puffs away ahead of a confidence vote on the government programme, in Rome, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Conte and his cabi
Italian premier Giuseppe Conte, center, flanked by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, right, and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio, left, talks to Economy
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte browses through his notes ahead of a confidence vote on the government programme, in Rome, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Con
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte delivers his speech at the Lower House, ahead of a confidence vote on the government program, in Rome, Wednesday, June
Italian premier Giuseppe Conte, center, flanked by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, right, and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio, left, claps his hands a
Italian premier Giuseppe Conte is flanked by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, right, and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio, left, at the Lower House, ahe
Italian premier Giuseppe Conte sits at the Lower House, ahead of a confidence vote on the government program, in Rome, Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Conte
Italian premier Giuseppe Conte, right, celebrates with senators after winning a confidence vote, at the Senate, in Rome, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Italy'
Justice minister Alfonso Bonafede, left, celebrates winning a confidence vote as Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, center, is embraced by another senato
ROME (AP) — Italy's new populist government has easily won its second, and final, mandatory confidence vote in Parliament's lower chamber.
The result of the mandatory vote Wednesday among lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies on Premier Giuseppe Conte's coalition was 350-236, with 35 abstentions. A political novice, Conte leads the euroskeptic coalition of the 5-Star Movement, which considers itself anti-establishment, and the right-wing, north-based League party.
On Tuesday, Conte won a confidence vote in the Senate.
A law professor, Conte was a compromise choice when neither 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio nor League leader Matteo Salvini allowed the other to be premier after March 4 elections proved inconclusive. Their forces command a slim but workable parliamentary majority.
Conte makes his debut in the international arena at this week's G7 summit in Canada.