Pfizer Opens Call for Proposals for Neuroscience Start-ups to Apply for LabCentral Residency

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Pfizer Inc. opens a call for interested U.S. startup companies focused on neuroscience to submit non-confidential proposals for a Pfizer-sponsored LabCentral “Golden Ticket.” LabCentral is a first-of-its-kind shared laboratory space located in the heart of Cambridge, Mass., proximate to Pfizer’s campus in Kendall Square, and is designed as a launchpad for high-potential life sciences and biotech startups. As a LabCentral platinum sponsor, Pfizer may transfer up to two Golden Tickets a year to qualifying U.S. startup companies.

“Pfizer scientists have worked for decades to advance potential therapies for devastating neurological diseases, and we recently expanded our investment capital commitment with approximately $150 M to focus on early-stage research in neuroscience through our Pfizer Ventures investing arm,” said Uwe Schoenbeck, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, External Science & Innovation, Pfizer. “Pfizer’s goal is to foster the next generation of powerhouse biotech companies by supporting the entrepreneurial, early-stage activities of true startups and we look forward to rewarding up to two startup companies with a unique opportunity to further advance their promising efforts in this important field.”

“Pfizer’s support of LabCentral underscores the integral role of start-up companies in scientific advancement,” said Johannes Fruehauf, M.D., Ph.D., cofounder and president, LabCentral. “The Golden Tickets will provide the highest-potential companies with an invaluable experience to work alongside other entrepreneurs and startups who are also working on groundbreaking science.”

LabCentral provides fully equipped, permitted, and supported lab space for biomedical research, plus programming and unmatched networking opportunities to help start-ups advance their science and build their companies. Each Golden Ticket represents a spot on a priority waitlist for residency and a voucher for prepaid rent for one reserved bench for one scientist on the first floor of LabCentral’s shared laboratory for one year, including the benefit of LabCentral’s shared infrastructure and services (such as conference rooms, permits, shared equipment and facilities, participation in LabCentral training modules, seminars, etc.).

Interested companies meeting the program eligibility requirements can submit an application for consideration by July 20, 2018. Application forms and complete program terms can be found at www.pfizer.com/GoldenTicket. A select number of finalist companies will be invited to present their proposals at Pfizer in August or September with winners announced thereafter.

* No purchase or payment of money is necessary to apply or win. At Pfizer’s discretion, up to two Golden Tickets for waitlist priority and a voucher for one year of prepaid rent for a reserved bench for one scientist at LabCentral (est. value $54,180) may be awarded. Use of Golden Ticket subject to conditions including space availability, approval of LabCentral, and a separate agreement with LabCentral. Pfizer is not obligated to award any Golden Tickets. Submit a non-confidential application between 6/7/18 (2:00 pm EDT) and 7/20/18 (11:59 pm EDT). Open only to U.S. startup companies (excluding Arizona) working in the field or related field of neuroscience and/or neuroscience technology platforms who have raised less than $7.5 million in cumulative capital funding and do not have more than $3 million in trailing 12-month revenue. Other eligibility restrictions apply. Limit one application per entity. This is only a summary of the complete terms and conditions. For official terms, including judging criteria and how to apply, visit . Void where prohibited. Program conducted by Pfizer Inc., 1 Portland St., Cambridge, MA 02139.

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products. Our global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's best-known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

LabCentral is a first-of-its-kind shared laboratory workspace in the heart of the Kendall Square, Cambridge, biotech innovation hub, designed as a launchpad for high-potential life-sciences and biotech startups. We offer everything young companies need to begin lab operations immediately upon move-in and propel their science forward faster and more cost-efficiently. This includes: beautifully designed, fully permitted lab and office space, first-class facility and administrative support, skilled laboratory personnel, peer learning and networking opportunities, an expert speaker series — as well as critical access to potential funders and industry partners. A private, nonprofit institution, our first site opened in 2013, with support from our real-estate partner, MIT. Founding sponsors include Johnson & Johnson Innovation, the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, Roche, and Triumvirate Environmental. To accommodate demand for growing startups, with support from Pfizer, opened LabCentral 610 at the end of the year. We now have capacity to serve a total of ~450 scientists and entrepreneurs in about 70 companies across our two-building campus. In 2017, we also added the LabCentral Learning Lab for STEM programming to help inspire the next generation of science entrepreneurs.

DISCLOSURE NOTICE: The information contained in this release is as of June 6, 2018. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about Pfizer Ventures and Pfizer’s plans to address neuroscience drug development differently, including their potential benefits, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development; uncertainties regarding the ability of Pfizer Ventures to identify investment candidates; uncertainties regarding the success of Pfizer Ventures’ investments;; uncertainties and variables inherent in business operating and financial performance, including, among other things, competitive developments and general economic, political, business, industry, regulatory and market conditions; future exchange and interest rates; and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at and .

