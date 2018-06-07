Atos and Merlin International Join Forces to Offer Managed Cybersecurity Services

IRVING, Texas & VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, and Merlin International, Inc., a trusted technology provider delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions for highly-regulated industries, today announced they will partner together to offer quality managed security services (MSSP) designed to reliably meet evolving government and healthcare industry needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606006103/en/

This collaboration delivers high value to customers by allowing them to focus on their missions, in many cases saving lives, and not worrying about managing software entitlements. Further, through a managed services model, customers have immediate access to the latest security innovations to protect against the most sophisticated attacks.

“By aligning with Atos, we can apply our joint expertise to address the complex security requirements of government and healthcare organizations with effective solutions,” said Merlin’s Chairman and CEO, David Phelps. “Together, we have a proven track record of providing organizations with deep security expertise to create sustainable, end-to-end, next-generation solutions that tackle the unique and stringent cybersecurity requirements faced by regulated entities. This partnership underscores our focus on delivering the best possible solutions available today.”

“The relationship with Merlin International broadens not only our technology performance ability and reach, but provides significant value and benefit to our customers in healthcare and government,” added Chad Harris, North America CEO, Atos. “Working with a leading security technology provider like Merlin to develop joint Research & Development and business activities will ultimately improve the security posture of our customers.”

The agreement will include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation products and services, all delivered as managed services. Merlin will provide deep knowledge into the government and healthcare domains, while Atos brings its cutting-edge digital solutions that combine computing power, security and systems integration.

This partnership is yet another example of Merlin’s leadership position within regulated industries and comes on the heels of its May announcement that the company secured approximately $200 million in enterprise-wide technology contracts to support the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Atos continues to grow its security practice within North America. Today’s announcement follows last month’s deal with the Commonwealth of Virginia where Atos will deliver advanced cybersecurity services for the Virginia Information Technology Agency (VITA).

For more information on Atos’ security solutions go to https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 13 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

About Merlin International

Merlin International is a leading provider of next-generation cybersecurity solutions that protect government and commercial organizations. Merlin offers a broad portfolio of solutions that secure the enterprise from end points to networks, from governance to risk management, from infrastructure to information. Combining solutions with deep industry expertise and experience, Merlin delivers the cybersecurity solutions that organizations need to protect their most critical business assets, while furthering their mission. Merlin offices are located in Englewood, CO and Vienna, VA, United States. For more information visit: http://www.merlin-intl.com/, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter or read our blog.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606006103/en/

CONTACT: Atos

Mike Hockey, +1 281-728-7242

michael.hockey@atos.net

or

Merlin International

Evan Weisel, +1 703-877-8100

evan@w2comm.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT NETWORKS SOFTWARE SECURITY

SOURCE: Merlin International and Atos

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/06/2018 01:00 PM/DISC: 06/06/2018 01:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606006103/en