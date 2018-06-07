Energy Regulatory Attorney/Lobbyist Cam Winton to Join Dorsey in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that Cameron Winton will join the Firm’s Regulatory Affairs Group in Minneapolis, Of Counsel, on July 30, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606006109/en/

Cameron Winton will join Dorsey's Regulatory Affairs Group in Minneapolis, as Of Counsel, on July 30, 2018. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

In his current role as Director of Energy and Labor-Management Policy for the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, he worked to pursue the Chamber’s public policy goals before the Minnesota Legislature and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

Mr. Winton works closely with Chamber members in the energy, telecommunications, and manufacturing industries, among others. He also advocates for Chamber members on employment law matters.

Before joining the Minnesota Chamber, Mr. Winton was an attorney in the renewable power sector, including as an attorney for Duke Energy Corporation and as general counsel of Outland Energy Services. In those roles, Mr. Winton counseled and represented clients as they administered and maintained utility-scale wind turbines and rooftop solar installations. From 2006 to 2009, he was an associate in the business litigation group of Robins, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi LLP.

Mr. Winton received a B.A. magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania, where he received the James Howard Weiss Memorial Award for leadership and academic achievement, and a M.Sc. from the London School of Economics, and a J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center. He was recognized in 2013 with a Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal 40 Under 40 Award for his work in law, renewable energy, and politics. Mr. Winton was a candidate for Mayor of Minneapolis in 2013. He is a member of the board of directors (and former chair of the board) of KIPP Minnesota, a public charter school in North Minneapolis.

Ken Cutler, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney, welcomed Cam, stating: “Cam will bring unique problem-solving insights to our clients across a wide range of industries and help them achieve the legislative and regulatory goals that are central to their business success. We are delighted that Cam is joining us.”

Added Mr. Winton, “Dorsey & Whitney is known throughout industry for its deep legal expertise and exceptional client service. I’m honored and excited to join forces with its remarkable team of regulatory lawyers to serve the firm’s clients.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in the banking, energy, food and agribusiness, health care, mining and natural resources, and public-private project development sectors, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606006109/en/

CONTACT: Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Jeri Longtin-Kloss, 612-492-5315

longtin-kloss.jeri@dorsey.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY UTILITIES TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LEGAL

SOURCE: Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/06/2018 12:56 PM/DISC: 06/06/2018 12:56 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606006109/en