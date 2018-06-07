Leyard and Planar to Showcase Groundbreaking Video Wall Innovations at InfoComm 2018

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Leyard and Planar, global leaders in visualization products, today announced they will showcase the industry’s latest advancements in integrated video processing at InfoComm 2018. The Leyard ® DirectLight ® X LED Video Wall System and the Clarity ® Matrix ® G3 LCD Video Wall System are comprehensive video wall solutions that incorporate the latest in 4K video standards, advanced video processing and web-based control that enable dynamic, multi-source video walls, right out of the box.

Leyard DirectLight X and Clarity Matrix G3 build on the success of these award-winning LED and LCD product lines with the new, off-board Leyard ® Video Controller that takes built-in video processing to a new level. The Leyard Video Controller incorporates video wall scaling with Planar ® Big Picture Plus ™ video wall processing, allowing users to display content across the entire video wall, a portion of the video wall or in custom recallable layouts.

The flagship LED and LCD video wall solutions further simplify installation and management with new Leyard ® WallDirector ™, a powerful, web-based user interface that streamlines video wall set-up, configuration, operation and monitoring. Both solutions also come with Leyard ® WallSync ™, a set of technologies that make it easy to deliver perfect video playback across entire video walls with perfect synchronization. Leyard and Planar will demonstrate all of these technologies at InfoComm 2018.

“We are excited to showcase our widest array of new video wall solutions at InfoComm 2018,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Leyard and Planar. “Customers will see newly announced products like Leyard DirectLight X, and we’re also previewing several brand new technologies and looking forward to the market feedback.”

Industry-Leading, Fine Pitch LED Video Walls

Leyard and Planar will demonstrate their growing portfolio of fine pitch LED display solutions at InfoComm 2018. These high resolution LED video wall solutions offer customers a wide array of choices to fit almost any need. The fine pitch LED displays that will be showcased include:

Leyard DirectLight X 0.7 : This display breaks new ground as the finest pitch LED video wall display in the industry—offering a breakthrough pixel pitch of just 0.7 millimeters. Leyard DirectLight X 0.7 provides high resolution images at the closest viewing distance, and allows for 4K and 8K resolution video walls in smaller spaces, matching the pixel density seen in traditional control room video walls but with a completely seamless and uniform image. Leyard ® TWS Series : A family of versatile ultra-fine pitch LED video wall displays available in 0.9, 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8 millimeter pixel pitches, the Leyard TWS Series features a convenient 27-inch diagonal size with an all-in-one design to fit a broad range of environments. The Leyard TWS Series is lightweight and easy to handle, making it an attractive solution for applications where traditional, hanging or curved video walls are required. Leyard ® TVF Series : The Leyard TVF Series is a family of fine pitch LED video wall displays available in 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeter pixel pitches. With a 27-inch, slim-profile display cabinet, the series features front serviceability and a creative, stackable design that eliminates cabinet-to-cabinet cabling and reduces the complexity of installation and vertical alignment. Leyard ® LED MultiTouch : The Leyard LED MultiTouch is the industry’s first completely seamless interactive LED video wall. This proprietary multi-touch solution revolutionizes interactivity for narrow pixel pitch LED video walls without the disadvantages of front glass. Available in 0.7, 0.9 and 1.2 millimeter pixel pitches, it offers a seamless, smooth, lightweight and durable LED touch surface that delivers superior visual performance.

Innovative Standard Pitch LED Solutions

Also featured at InfoComm 2018 will be Leyard and Planar’s growing portfolio of standard pitch LED display solutions for indoor and outdoor applications. Standard pitch LED displays at InfoComm 2018 include:

Leyard ® VersaLight ™ Series : This new, highly versatile family of LED video wall displays can turn even the most challenging environments into dramatic, inspirational video walls. With pixel pitches ranging from 2.5 to 8 millimeters, the modular line of indoor and outdoor LED digital signage displays offers stunning picture quality and ultra-reliable performance. Leyard ® CarbonLight ™ CLI Series : This line of lightweight, flexible LED video wall displays is ideal for indoor rental, staging and flexible-fixed applications. The Leyard CarbonLight CLI Series has expanded to include a 1.9 millimeter pixel pitch option—extending the existing 2.6, 3.9 and 5.2 pixel pitch models. In addition, the series now offers easy front service to accommodate even swifter upkeep and maintenance. Leyard ® CarbonLight ™ CLM Series : The Leyard CarbonLight CLM Series is a line of see-through mesh LED displays designed for rental, staging and flexible-fixed applications in indoor and outdoor environments. Available in 6.9, 10.4 and 15.6mm pixel pitches, it is lightweight with high transparency and low wind resistance.

Visitors to InfoComm 2018 can view these and other Leyard and Planar display innovations from June 6-8 at Booth #C2520. Leyard and Planar display solutions are available through the companies’ global network of authorized resellers. Additional information is available at www.leyard.com and www.planar.com.

About Leyard

Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar Systems and eyevis, is composed of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions. Leyard is the number one market share leader in the LED display market and fine pitch LED and offers indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays ( Futuresource 2017). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas, stadiums, advertisement networks, retail digital signage, control rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences, Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among “China’s Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies.” For more information, visit www.leyard.com.

