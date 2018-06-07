Fire breaks out in central London

At least 15 fire trucks were called to a location in the central London district of Knightsbridge on Wednesday, the London Fire Brigade confirmed. Footage of the affected area on William Street showed plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire has reportedly affected the 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel and at least 120 firefighters had been deployed to the scene.

The Fire Brigade said the blaze was "producing a lot of smoke" and was "very visible" and its cause "is not known at this stage". Police added that the hotel, which has 198 rooms, was being evacuated.

Roads were closed off at Scotch Corner and Hyde Park Corner, busy junctions near the hotel. The hotel is an Edwardian-style building that was made in 1902 and opened its doors as the Mandarin Oriental in 1996.

More to follow...

es/kms(AFP, dpa, Reuters)