Global Carbon Black Market 2018-2022 | Latest Developments by Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018-- analysts forecast the global carbon black market to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606006001/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global carbon black market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio highlights the shortage of carbon black hampering the growth of the market in India as one of the key emerging trends in the . Carbon black is crucial to tire manufacturers. Most tires are processed by carbon black. In countries such as India, in 2017, a massive shortage of carbon black led to severe losses for major non-tire small and medium rubber companies. The high demand for carbon black from established domestic tire manufacturers has led to a shortage in supply. Small and medium enterprises face severe supply shortage of carbon black. In countries such as India, the increasing import duty on anti-dumping activities has forced major small-scale manufacturers to shut down their plants.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing use of carbon black in the end-user industries as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global carbon black market:

Global carbon black market: Increasing use of carbon black in the end-user industries

Rubber is used in many end-user industries such as automotive, medical, and pharmaceutical. In the medical and pharmaceutical industries, it is used in injection vials, closures of infusion containers, lyophilization, and blood collection tubes. It is used as a plunger in infusion pumps, pre-filled syringes, insulin injectors, and dental anesthetics. In automotive air-conditioning systems, rubber seals strengthened with carbon black are used in fittings, shafts, and hoses to prevent leakages.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on paints, coatings, and pigments, “In automobile tires, carbon black is used as a reinforcing and pigment agent. It helps in keeping away heat from the tread and belt area, leading to a reduction of thermal damage and increasing the life and tires. The global automotive industry will witness a moderate growth rate during the forecast period. The rising demand for rubber tires in the automotive industry will drive the carbon black market during the forecast period. The increasing use of rubber in the end-user industries will have a positive impact on the global carbon black market in the coming years.”

Global carbon black market segmentation

This market research report segments the global carbon black market into the following applications (tire, non-tire rubber, and non-rubber) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the three major applications, the tire segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 77% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing application is non-rubber, which will account for nearly 8% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global carbon black market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 62%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606006001/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS AUTOMOTIVE TIRES & RUBBER

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/06/2018 11:47 AM/DISC: 06/06/2018 11:47 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606006001/en