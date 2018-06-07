Taiwan's NTHU ranked 23rd globally for U.S. utility patents

Taipei, June 6 (CNA) Taiwan's National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) was ranked 23rd among the top-100 global universities that were granted U.S. utility patents in 2017, according to the National Academy of Inventors of the United States.

With 87 U.S. patents, Tsing Hua was ranked ahead of the University of Tokyo (52nd), one of the world's leading universities.

Since 2014, NTHU has held top ranking among all Taiwan universities for U.S. utility patents.

The university said its outstanding performance in that area was the result of cross-disciplinary cooperation among biomedical engineering and other fields in natural science and engineering, such as chemistry, chemical engineering, materials science and engineering, and electrical engineering.

Apart from NTHU, four Taiwan universities were listed among the "Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents" in 2017, namely National Taiwan University (48th), National Chiao Tung University (64th), National Cheng Kung University (67th), and National Central University (98th).

The previous year, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (97th in top-100) was ranked 5th among all universities in Taiwan for U.S. utility patents, while National Central University was not among the top 100 global universities in that field. (By Hsu Chih-wei and Hsu Hsiao-ling)Enditem/sc/pc