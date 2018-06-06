Dark comedy 'Dietland' seems timely in #MeToo times

NEW YORK (AP) — If there's any TV show this summer that seems to have both anticipated and fed off the #MeToo movement, it's "Dietland."

The AMC dark comedy that debuted this week features as one of its story lines a mysterious group of vigilante women who murder sexual predators and drop their bodies from rooftops and freeway overpasses.

Show creator Marti Noxon says the 10-episode first season was still being shot when sexual misconduct allegations against high-profile men began making headlines. Her team rewrote parts of the show to reflect rising societal fury.

Noxon says she leaned on "Fight Club," movies by Wes Anderson and David O. Russell, and Martin Scorsese's "After Hours" and "The Babadook" to prepare for creating "Dietland."

She calls the show "a big, juicy soap opera."