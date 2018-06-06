Indian Motorcycle Sponsors Fourth Annual Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Indian Motorcycle®, America’s First Motorcycle Company ®, today announced its support and sponsorship of the fourth annual Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis. The veteran operated non-profit organization uses “motorcycle therapy” to help fellow veterans adjust to post-war life.

Many of the veterans joining the Veterans Charity Ride for the first time are amputees, paraplegics, or suffer from Post Traumatic Stress and other issues veterans face after leaving the military. These new veterans will pair with veteran mentors who have already been through the Veterans Charity Ride program and receive one-on-one support to help their transition back to civilian life.

“We built a program specifically designed to assist wounded and amputee combat veterans with their needs and the issues they deal with on a daily basis. We give them the tools and a support structure to help get their life back on track following their tour of duty and life overseas,” said Dave Frey, Veterans Charity Ride Founder. “Many of our veterans used to ride motorcycles before their injuries and thought they never would ride again. Through support from companies like Indian Motorcycle and Champion Sidecar, we are able to get these vets back on bikes and enjoy the freedom of the open road.”

The Veterans Charity Ride will depart from Las Vegas on July 28 and travel through the most scenic roads of the western United States on Indian motorcycles. The eight-day ride to Sturgis will include a multi-day stop in Moab, Utah; where the participating veterans will experience the camaraderie of the group through off-road adventures and outdoor activities. The motorcycle ride will continue through Colorado, visiting Eagle and Fort Collins, and make its way through the Black Hills in South Dakota. On August 4, members of the Veterans Charity Ride will experience a “Hero’s Welcome” upon their arrival to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The journey not only delivers the freedom of the open road and cathartic experience only a motorcycle can deliver, but allows the veterans to bond by sharing stories and engage in peer-to-peer discussions.

“Veterans Charity Ride is a life-changing program for those who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Reid Wilson, Senior Director – Marketing and Product Planning for Indian Motorcycle. “Supporting the U.S. military has always been core to our brand DNA, and it’s an honor to give back by supporting a noble cause.”

The Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis was conceived and developed by veteran Army Paratrooper Dave Frey and Emmy Award-winning producer and director Robert Manciero of Full Vision Productions, leveraging the therapeutic effects of motorcycle riding to create an adventure of a lifetime for wounded veterans.

Primary sponsors of the Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis include Indian Motorcycle and Monster Energy Drink, with additional sponsorship and support provided by Champion Trikes & Sidecars, Cycle Gear, Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys, Wrangler Jeans and the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

To support the Veterans Charity Ride, donate, or to learn more visit IndianMotorcycle.com and VeteransCharityRide.org. Or follow along on Indian Motorcycle’s social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and Veterans Charity Ride’s social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE®

Indian Motorcycle is America’s first motorcycle company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under brand new stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

ABOUT VETERANS CHARITY RIDE

Veterans Charity Ride (VCR), started by veterans for veterans, is a non-profit organization that delivers Motorcycle Therapy and additional life changing, life-saving holistic programs specifically designed to assist wounded and amputee combat veterans with their needs and the issues they deal with on a daily basis. Helping our fellow veterans through outreach, action, activities, education and follow-up is what drives our organization. The end result of our program is a healthier and happier, more capable individual, who is now living life in a much better physical and mental condition, and able to help and support other veterans to do the same. Visit www.veteranscharityride.org to learn more and support this worthy cause.

