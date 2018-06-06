|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|42
|19
|.689
|—
|New York
|39
|18
|.684
|1
|Tampa Bay
|28
|31
|.475
|13
|Toronto
|26
|34
|.433
|15½
|Baltimore
|18
|41
|.305
|23
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|31
|28
|.525
|—
|Detroit
|29
|33
|.468
|3½
|Minnesota
|26
|31
|.456
|4
|Kansas City
|21
|40
|.344
|11
|Chicago
|19
|39
|.328
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|38
|22
|.633
|—
|Houston
|37
|25
|.597
|2
|Los Angeles
|34
|28
|.548
|5
|Oakland
|31
|30
|.508
|7½
|Texas
|26
|37
|.413
|13½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Boston 6, Detroit 0
Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 3, 2nd game
Texas 7, Oakland 4
Seattle 7, Houston 1
L.A. Angels 1, Kansas City 0
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-6) at Minnesota (Berrios 6-5), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 2-7) at Toronto (Garcia 2-4), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-4) at Boston (Beeks 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 6-1) at Texas (Hamels 3-5), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 2-5) at Oakland (Montas 2-0), 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.