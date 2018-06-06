Integrity Names Sarah Krause AVP – Talent Management & Operations

APPLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Integrity Insurance has named Sarah Krause AVP - Talent Management & Operations.

In her new role, Krause leads the design, implementation and management of all strategies and initiatives to enhance leadership capability at all levels, deepen bench strength and drive associate engagement and retention. She also serves on the Integrity Leadership Team and oversees Human Resources, Support Services and Information Technology Services.

President Jill Wagner Kelly stated, “Sarah’s leadership experience and proven track record of building effective teams will be a strong asset to Integrity as we continue to grow in this fiercely competitive market. Attracting and developing top talent goes together with our commitment in delivering excellence to customers and agency partners. Integrity continues to be an employer of choice and I’m confident Sarah will make a tremendous impact on our recruiting, training and development programs.”

Krause is an insurance veteran with 20 years of industry and leadership experience. She has a Bachelor of Business Administration - Risk Management and Insurance from the University of Wisconsin - Madison and holds several insurance designations — CPCU, ARM, AU and ARe.

About Integrity Insurance

Integrity Insurance established in 1933 and is based in Appleton, WI. Integrity offers auto, home and business insurance through a network of independent agents throughout IA, MN and WI. With an affiliate partner Grange Insurance based in Columbus, Ohio — the 13-state enterprise has $3 billion in assets and holds an A.M. Best rating of "A" Excellent. For more information, visit integrityinsurance.com.

