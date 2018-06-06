Limbach Holdings Announces the Relocation of Its Headquarters to One Waterfront Place in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) a leading national design/build mechanical, electrical and plumbing contractor and services firm with headquarters in Pittsburgh, today announced that the company is relocating its headquarters to a new office located at 1251 Waterfront Place, Suite 201.

Established in 1901, Limbach has operated continuously in Pittsburgh for over 117 years. Limbach is expanding its office to accommodate rising headcount needed to support record sales and revenue.

“We are excited to invest in and build a deeper rapport with the downtown Pittsburgh business community,” said Charlie Bacon, President and CEO of Limbach. “We outgrew our older previous headquarters in Pittsburgh’s historic Strip District and we chose a location closer to downtown for our employees and where many of our key customers are located. Our business is built upon local market relationships and by putting roots down near our customers. I am confident that we will deepen these relationships. The new space has been designed with our employees in mind to be enjoyable, to foster collaboration and innovation while incorporating elements of our long history in Pittsburgh,” he added.

“We look forward to this next exciting chapter in our growth and to welcoming our employees, customers and investors to our new headquarters facility,” said Bacon.

About Limbach: Limbach Holdings, Inc. is an integrated building systems provider, managing all components of mechanical, electrical, plumbing and control systems, from system design and construction through performance and maintenance. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems in both new and existing buildings. Customers include building owners in the private, not-for-profit and public/government sectors. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA, Limbach operates from 10 strategically located business units throughout the United States, including Western Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh), Eastern Pennsylvania (Warrington, PA), New Jersey (South Brunswick), New England (Wilmington, MA), Ohio (Columbus and Athens, OH), Michigan (Pontiac and Lansing, MI), Southern California (Seal Beach, CA), and Mid-Atlantic (Laurel, MD). Our design engineering and innovation center, Limbach Engineering & Design Services, is based in Orlando, Florida. Harper Building Systems, a Limbach Holdings, Inc. company, operates throughout Florida with offices in Tampa and Lake Mary, north of Orlando. Our approximately 1,700 employees strive to be the customer’s 1st Choice in terms of the services provided, vertical markets and geographies served. Our commitment to safety, advanced technology, human development and reliable execution has enabled Limbach to attract and retain the industry’s top leadership talent, skilled craftspeople and professional management staff. For more information about Limbach, please call 412-359-2100; or visit our website at www.limbachinc.com.

