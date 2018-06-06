MJIC Appoints Legal Cannabis Industry Veteran to Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--MJIC, California’s leading provider of fully-licensed cannabis wholesale distribution, retail, compliance and supply chain solutions, announced today that Elan Rae has joined the company as Managing Director of Regulated Operations.

Elan Rae, Managing Director of Regulated Operations, MJIC. (Photo: Business Wire)

A 14-year industry veteran, Rae has great expertise in legal cannabis sector operations expansion, emerging market entry and brand development. He will be responsible for further developing and deploying MJIC’s rapidly-growing suite of compliant wholesale, distribution, and logistics services in support of cannabis businesses operating legally across the entire value chain.

“As the legal cannabis industry continues to rapidly evolve in the U.S., the deep experience that Elan brings to MJIC will be an invaluable asset to advancing our offerings and strategically expanding into new markets across the country,” said Sturges Karban, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of MJIC. “Elan’s appointment in this new role reinforces our commitment to helping businesses from all verticals of the legal and compliant cannabis industry build, protect and promote their operations. We are excited to welcome him to the MJIC team.”

From inception to operations, Rae has a distinguished track record in supporting legal cannabis businesses expand into emerging markets across the country. In 2006, he was a co-founder of Harborside Health Center, the largest volume retailer of legal cannabis products in the U.S. As co-founder, he was integral in Harborside’s infrastructure design, brand development and expansion efforts. In his 10 years with the company, Rae oversaw the expansion of the brand into multiple new markets, as well as the development of several lines of successful cannabis products.

Previously, Rae served as a key independent consultant for Columbia Care, the nation’s leading medical marijuana company, where he led a team in the application submission process and store creation of four cannabis retail locations in Arizona and Washington, D.C. Upon the successful issue of permits, Rae managed the design, build-out and store opening of each location. Earlier, he worked with Privateer Holdings, overseeing the brand development of the iconic “Marley Naturals” cannabis products. During his time with Privateer, he also supported application submissions for retail locations, as well as distribution and manufacturing operations in California.

About MJIC, Inc.

MJIC is the first fully-licensed and integrated infrastructural and services platform for compliant cannabis. The company services the needs of lawful operators across the supply chain, from the cultivator to the consumer, and from long-haul statewide commerce to the local last mile. MJIC augments this business-to-business value proposition with a growing portfolio of owned and operated retail operations located in major metropolitan markets throughout California and beyond, including brick-and-mortar dispensaries and local on-demand delivery services, as well as e-commerce and subscription offerings. To learn more, please visit: www.mjic.com.

