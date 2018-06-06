Devising Better Brand Positioning Strategies for a Dairy Products Manufacturer | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market analysis engagement study on the dairy products manufacturing industry. A renowned dairy products manufacturer client wanted to measure their progress towards the goal.

According to the competitive intelligence experts at Infiniti, “A strong market analysis solution contains an investigation of how the target market perceives a particular product or service.”

Request a free proposal

The global dairy products market is anticipated to observe significant growth over the coming few years. The increasing population base, growing consumer awareness levels concerning nutritional values of dairy products, the increase in per capita income, and variation in consumer dietary forms are the key drivers driving the market’s growth. Also, advancements in technology and innovations for gaining more milk from dairy animals are also likely to increase the growth of the dairy products market.

The market analysis engagement helped the client to find and gauge the future attractiveness of the market space by examining the varying opportunities, threats, and trends. The client was able to dissect product and service benefits and match them up with the probable needs that exist within the mind of the targeted consumer.

This market analysis engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the metrics and standards to be used in the future
Find the changes that needed to be incorporated to meet the market's requirement for more profitability

This market analysis engagement solution provided predictive insights on:

Enhancing the company's reputation
Implementing changes to improve the overall performance

View the complete market analysis engagement study here:

