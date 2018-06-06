Pennsylvania Professor Begins Term as 2018-2019 President of the National Science Teachers Association

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--On June 1, Dr. Christine Anne Royce, a professor in the teacher education department and co-director for the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) STEM Education program at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania, became the 2018-19 President of the National Science Teachers Association (NSTA), the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence and innovation in science teaching and learning for all.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005173/en/

Dr. Christine Royce, 2018-19 NSTA President

“Christine will make an outstanding president this year,” said NSTA Executive Director Dr. David Evans. “We look forward to her leadership, and being able to share her experience, creative ideas and her passion for science and education with NSTA members and with the larger science education community.”

Royce began her career in education as a second-grade teacher at St. Hedwig’s School in Chester, Pennsylvania. Royce worked in several other positions from 1991-2002, including teaching math and science at the middle and high school levels; working as an adjunct faculty member in the education department at the University of Scranton; and serving as the academic dean at a high school, where she constructed the master teaching schedule and individual student schedules and designed and coordinated the renovation of three science laboratories.

In 2002 after 12 years in the classroom, Royce moved on to accept a position as a professor at Shippensburg University. In her current position, Royce—who served three consecutive terms as the chair of the teacher education department—teaches classes in science education, assessment, curricular planning and research design at the undergraduate and graduate levels, and implemented a new online teaching certification program in the fall.

In addition to her work and commitment to NSTA, Royce is extremely active with other state and national organizations and STEM initiatives. She was the PSTA Exchange editor, executive secretary, and twice served as the president of the Pennsylvania Science Teachers Association. Royce has also served as the treasurer for the National Science Education Leadership Association, was an NSF panel judge and chair for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science Teaching, and served as a STEM-UP PA participant in the STEM-UP Mentoring Program for Women in STEM Fields in Academia.

During her distinguished career, Royce has received a number of awards and honors. Her accomplishments include receiving NSTA’s Fellow Award (2016), Shippensburg University Provost’s Award for Extraordinary Service (2013), Pennsylvania Association of Colleges and Teacher Educators’ Teacher Educator of the Year Award (2010), New Jersey Science Teachers Association’s Pettix Award for Science Education (2007), National Association of Geoscience Teachers’ Outstanding Earth Science Teacher – Eastern Region (2003), and the Woodrow Wilson National Memorial Fellowship (2000). Royce was also named a 1997 Presidential Awardee for Excellence in Science Teaching.

Royce earned a B.S. degree in elementary education from Cabrini College, a M.A. degree in curriculum and instruction from Delaware State University, a M.S. degree in school administration and supervision from the University of Scranton, a M.B.A. from Shippensburg University, and an Ed.D. in curriculum, instruction and technology education from Temple University.

About NSTA

The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teachers Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA’s membership includes approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005173/en/

CONTACT: National Science Teachers Association (NSTA)

Kate Falk, 703-312-9211

kfalk@nsta.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION PRIMARY/SECONDARY UNIVERSITY CONTINUING OTHER EDUCATION OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE

SOURCE: National Science Teachers Association (NSTA)

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/06/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/06/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005173/en