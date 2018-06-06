Understanding Market Plans and Mitigating Risks: A Competitor Mapping Study on the Pulp and Paper Chemicals Manufacturing Industry | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new competitor mapping study on the pulp and paper chemicals manufacturing industry. A chemical industry client wanted to improve the prevailing product and service offerings.

According to the competitor mapping experts at Infiniti, “Competitor mapping solutions also help firms in the chemical industry space to attain an in-depth understanding of the establishment’s weakness and drawbacks.”

The increasing demand for specialty papers for packaging as well as printing applications is anticipated to increase the growth of the global pulp and paper chemicals industry. Also, favorable industrial production activities in emerging countries will fortify the prospects of the pulp and paper chemical industry. Besides, the process of recycling in the paper industry surges the demand for different specialty chemicals; thereby, influencing the growth of the pulp and paper chemicals market.

The competitor mapping solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to profile the potential buyers and offer personalized products to the customers. The client was able to eliminate bottlenecks and profile their competitors.

This competitor mapping solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This competitor mapping solution provided predictive insights on:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

