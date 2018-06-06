Hey Dad, You’re Going to Go Nuts Over This

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Having kids is great, but being a dad can be a contact sport. Head butts, the baby carrier swinging heel, and the good ol’ Sunday morning bed jump -- that stuff hurts!

So Fridababy, the parent company, best known for the cult-favorite NoseFrida the Snotsucker, introduces its first product specifically designed for all those Fridababy Daddies – FridaBalls. FridaBalls is the world’s first kid-proof underwear, designed to simultaneously guard your [Frida]Balls and your lineage.

FridaBalls is the boxer brief designed to add branches to your family tree. Each pair of FridaBalls is equipped with a reinforced protective pouch to soften the blow and keep dad’s buddies safe, breathable wicking fabric to keep things fresh, a never slip secure waistband (because crack is always wack) and our patent pending Heirloom Conservation Technology (HCT). Fridababy helps parents tackle everyday sticky situations by providing them with smart, innovative and simple tools. And now, they’ve got your back (or should we say front), Dad.

FridaBalls are available in S/M and L/XL for $27.99 on Fridababy.com

So sack up and visit www.fridababy.com to preorder yours today.

FridaBalls. Protect your legacy.

