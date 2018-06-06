T-Mobile 600 MHz Extended Range LTE Now Live in 900+ Cities & Towns, Coming to Puerto Rico

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS ) is expanding its massive network buildout beyond the mainland. The Un-carrier today unveiled that it has now lit up 600 MHz Extended Range LTE in more than 900 cities and towns across 32 states, bringing T-Mobile LTE coverage into 120 places for the very first time. Now, T-Mobile will bring 600 MHz Extended Range LTE to Puerto Rico this fall, providing more LTE coverage and capacity than ever before and laying the foundation for 5G with 5G-ready equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005710/en/

“After the devastating hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico last year, we saw an opportunity to rebuild the network better than new -- to rebuild with 5G-ready gear. We’re laying the foundation for the island to become a technology and innovation hub in the future while adding coverage and capacity with 600 MHz LTE this year,” said Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer for T-Mobile. “The team is working at record pace to deploy 600 MHz LTE throughout the country, and we’re already expanding the network and challenging the Duopoly in places they’ve never had to compete before.”

“T-Mobile’s strong commitment to Puerto Rico goes beyond hurricane recovery,” said Jorge Martel, Vice President and General Manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico. “We will continue to invest in the island’s future and in our network to expand and enhance LTE coverage.”

T-Mobile’s Extended Range LTE signals travel twice as far from the tower and are four times better in buildings than mid-band LTE, providing increased coverage and capacity. The Un-carrier has already deployed Extended Range LTE to more than 80 percent of Americans with 700 MHz (Band 12), and rapidly began deploying it with 600 MHz (Band 71) last year to expand coverage and capacity even further.

In April 2017, T-Mobile made its largest network investment ever, tripling its low-band spectrum holdings by purchasing 45% of the spectrum sold in the US government’s 600 MHz auction -- 31 MHz nationwide on average and a whopping 50 MHz in Puerto Rico! These holdings cover 100% of the US, including Puerto Rico. Immediately after receiving the licenses -- less than a year ago – T-Mobile began its rapid 600 MHz Extended Range LTE rollout. To accelerate the process of freeing up the spectrum for LTE, T-Mobile is working with broadcasters occupying 600 MHz spectrum to assist them in moving to new frequencies.

T-Mobile offers six 600 MHz- capable smartphones, with still over a dozen more across all price points expected to launch this year. Starting this month, the Un-carrier will also begin enabling carrier aggregation for 600 MHz Extended Range LTE and mid-band LTE, so customers with capable devices can access the capacity of both at the same time, increasing download speeds.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network and the impact of 600 MHz Extended Range LTE on coverage, visit www.t-mobile.com/coverage and follow Neville Ray on Twitter (@NevilleRay).

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 74.0 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005710/en/

CONTACT: Media Contacts

T-Mobile US Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

or

Investor Relations

877-281-TMUS OR 212-358-3210

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CARIBBEAN PUERTO RICO WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HARDWARE NETWORKS TELECOMMUNICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: T-Mobile

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/06/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/06/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005710/en