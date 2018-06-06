South Korea media: Four North Korea officials executed after April bus crash killing 32 Chinese tourists    

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—South Korea media reports Wednesday said that four North Korean officials whom the country’s leader Kim Jong-Un held responsible for a bus crash killing 32 Chinese tourists had been executed.

The crash, which also killed four North Koreans, happened in North Hwanghae province, south of the capital Pyongyang, on the night of April 22. A Chinese news channel showed images of a crashed blue bus with its wheels in the air, in footage taken in pouring rain in the dark. It was reported that the bus went off a bridge and fell 30 meters.

Citing South Korea’s East Asia Daily, hk01 reported Wednesday that North Korea sources recently revealed that four North Korea officials, including two Korea Kumgang Group (KKG) top executives, had been executed.

KKG, managed by North Korea’s military, is the country’s largest foreign exchange company, whose main business is to provide taxi and bus services. The bus that crashed on April 22 was provided by KKG.

Right after the bus crash, media reports said North Korea leader Kim Jong-un had taken the accident very seriously. The country's official news agency said Kim had expressed his “bitter sorrow” over the mishap. It released photos showing Kim holding an injured woman’s hand as she lay in her hospital bed, and China's CCTV broadcast images of him looking on as bodies were loaded onto a train for the journey home.